Rammey Marsh: Enfield blaze tackled by 70 firefighters
About 70 firefighters are tackling a blaze on an area of grassland.
London Fire Brigade said it was called to the incident on Rammey Marsh in Enfield, north London, at about 13:00 BST.
The fire was "producing a lot of smoke over the M25 between junctions 25 and 26", the brigade said.
It urged people to avoid using barbecues in open spaces or on balconies, to dispose of rubbish safely and to put out cigarettes properly.
A spokesperson said: "This summer has seen an unprecedented long dry spell, with high temperatures so the grass in London is tinderbox dry and the smallest of sparks can start a blaze which could cause devastation.
"Despite our continued warning over the last few weeks, we know there are still people who are barbecuing in parks, dropping cigarettes out of car windows and leaving rubbish lying around."
The brigade said it had received 55 calls about the blaze but the cause was "not known at this time".
