Thornton Heath explosion: Photo of killed four-year-old girl released
- Published
An image of a four-year-old girl who died in a gas explosion in south London has been released by police.
Sahara Salman died following the blast at a house on Galpin's Road, Thornton Heath, at about 07:00 BST on Monday.
An 11-year-old boy and a 54-year-old woman who were also injured remain in hospital. Neither is in a life-threatening condition.
A post-mortem examination will be held in due course, the Metropolitan Police said.
About 80 homes have been evacuated and road closures will remain in place until engineers ascertain the area is safe.
The incident will be investigated by a specialist crime unit, the Met has said.
Det Ch Insp Katherine Goodwin of the Met's specialist crime unit, said: "This is a heart-breaking time for Sahara's family, but I also fully understand how much distress this has caused the wider community. People will want to know how such a terrible thing has happened and everyone involved in the investigation is determined to provide those answers.
"We are working closely with the Health and Safety Executive and our investigation is being fully supported by partners and local officers.
"My thoughts are also with those who remain in hospital, their families and all those affected. I know how much people will want to help, so please, if you have information and have not already spoken to officers, contact us."
Merton Council said volunteers at Ascension Church, on Sherwood Park Road, are providing emergency clothes and shoes for those who have been evacuated.
