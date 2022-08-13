UK heatwave: Looking down on London's parched parks

By Harry Low
BBC News

THE HUB. REGENT'S PARKJason Hawkes
Regent's Park does not resemble one of London's largest green spaces

As London bakes in another heatwave amid an official drought, we speak to a photographer who frequently rises above the noise and captures the city from another perspective.

Jason Hawkes has more than 30 years' experience of shooting from the sky, typically capturing aerial photographs once or twice a week.

"I don't think I've seen a summer when the grass in the parks is literally yellow like this, not that I can remember," he said.

Jason Hawkes

"It's pretty amazing how green the trees are - that's equally surprising to me bearing in mind how hot it has been and how little rain there's been."

Indeed, the last measurable rainfall in St James' Park was on 21 July.

"If you look across a park from a distance they still look very green.

Jason Hawkes
Even Buckingham Palace isn't immune from the drought
Jason Hawkes
Lord's, the home of cricket, is one of last places in London left with green grass

"It's only when you get above it that you notice the grass has died back to nothing.

"The strange thing is I was looking back at pictures I took a month ago. It was green."

Jason Hawkes
Hyde Park as seen on Wednesday...
Jason Hawkes
... is almost recognisable from one month ago

What else did the photographer notice?

"I found interesting is how few people there are around apart from in parks.

"Even in the parks, normally it is rammed with people but there was almost nobody there because it was too hot and too dry."

Jason Hawkes
An almost deserted Kensington Gardens and Hyde Park

To get the best shots, the 54-year-old straps into a big harness, his gear is tethered to various points and he leans right out of an open door of the helicopter.

"It was roasting - it was nice to have the door off."

Jason Hawkes
Brockwell Park lido has been popular throughout this golden summer
Jason Hawkes
Cooling off at Shoreditch House in east London
Jason Hawkes
Jason Hawkes' favourite photograph shows the City of London beyond Vauxhall

His favourite image was taken overlooking Vauxhall at about 06:00 BST last month, shortly after sunrise.

"I like images which are a bit more atmospheric - it's a nice composition."

Jason Hawkes
An early morning shot captures Westminster in all its glory
Jason Hawkes
Tower Bridge sits in the foreground of the recently vacated City Hall site

The 54-year-old says he enjoys the capital's changing seasons and the challenges posed by fog and nightfall.

"The flying bit is a really good laugh," he added.

Jason Hawkes
Battersea Power Station towers over parts of south London

All photographs courtesy of Jason Hawkes.

