Thornton Heath explosion: Residents voice anger after fatal gas blast
- Published
Residents forced to evacuate from their homes following a fatal explosion in south London have claimed the local gas provider "has blood on their hands".
Sahara Salman died following the blast at a house on Galpin's Road, Thornton Heath, at about 07:00 BST on Monday.
Dozens of residents have been displaced from their homes.
Gas firm SGN's Martin Holloway told residents at a meeting that the company is "shocked and saddened" about Sahara's death.
About 80 homes have been evacuated and road closures will remain in place until engineers ascertain the area is safe.
The incident is being investigated by a specialist crime unit, the Met Police has said.
At the community meeting in Mitcham Mr Holloway said: "We really understand the impact that this has had on the local community and we've been here on the ground this week working with Merton Council to provide support and assistance.
"I'd also like to assure you that we're all working very closely with the investigators, with the police and Health and Safety Executive to understand exactly what led to the explosion on Monday.
"Whilst I appreciate it is frustrating given the ongoing police investigation, I'm unable to talk about what happened in the run-up to the explosion. I know that's difficult because people want answers about what's happening."
During the meeting residents began shouting at Mr Holloway who had to stop speaking.
Two residents walked out of the meeting while another said the company had "blood on their hands".
Mr Holloway appeared alongside local MP Siobhain McDonagh, leader of Merton Council Ross Garrod, and Insp Barrie Capper from the Metropolitan Police.
He confirmed "the entire history, both electronic and paper" of all the work carried out by SGN on Galpin's Road would be available to the police for their investigation.
SGN would also make a "voluntary goodwill contribution" to the local council following the blast, Mr Holloway added.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk