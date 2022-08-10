Thornton Heath explosion: Girl's death investigated by crime unit
- Published
A gas explosion in south London in which a four-year-old girl was killed will be investigated by a specialist crime unit, Met Police have said.
The child, Sahara Salman, has not been formally identified but she can now be officially named, detectives said.
An 11-year-old boy and a 54-year-old woman who were also in the house on Galpin's Road, Thornton Heath, remain in hospital.
Neither is in a life-threatening condition.
About 80 homes have been evacuated and road closures will remain in place until engineers ascertain the area is safe.
A post-mortem examination of Sahara will be held in due course, police said.
The explosion and a subsequent fire happened at about 07:00 BST on Monday morning.
A force spokesperson said: "Due to the sensitive and complex nature of the incident, the Met's Specialist Crime Command are now investigating, working in conjunction with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).
"The South West Command Unit continues to provide support."
In a statement, the Met Police said: "The thoughts of all of us... remain with Sahara's family, and those who have been injured following this fire and explosion in Galpins Road".
"This has been a shocking event that has understandably had a deep impact on the local community.
"The patience and understanding of local residents and the wider community in Mitcham and Thornton Heath is very much appreciated while this work remains ongoing."