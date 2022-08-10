Owami Davies: New CCTV image released by police
- Published
New CCTV footage of missing student nurse Owami Davies has been released by police.
It was taken at about 12:30 BST on Thursday 7 July on London Road, Croydon, and is the last confirmed image of Ms Davies.
She is seen wearing a dark jacket, red T-shirt and light grey joggers, and is carrying a white handbag.
Ms Davies, 24, who is studying at King's College London, left her home in Greys, Essex, on 4 July.
Five people arrested in connection with Ms Davies' disappearance - two on suspicion of murder and three on suspicion of kidnap - have been released on bail, pending further investigation.
Det Ch Insp Nigel Penney, who is leading the investigation, said: "This latest CCTV shows Owami wearing a distinctive red top and heading towards the Norbury area. I would ask members of the public who were in this area, or nearby roads, to think back and call us if they remember seeing Owami and please do not underestimate how important your call could be.
"CCTV enquiries are very detailed to ensure nothing is missed.
"Every time a person reaches a junction it can mean that several new roads have to be examined to see which way Owami went. If a member of the public can give us a positive sighting in a particular road, even if they just saw her walking, that could save hours of delay and could be a huge help in finding what has happened to Owami."
Ms Davies was nearing the end of her studies and had secured a job with Guy's and St Thomas' health trust.
She had worked in A&E during the Covid-19 pandemic and was interested in doing research on diseases.
Ms Davies, who is nicknamed "Princess" due to her love of Disney, had family holidays planned to Spain and Disneyland Paris.