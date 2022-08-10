Deshaun Tuitt stabbing: Boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of murder
A 15-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a fellow schoolboy who was stabbed in a park.
Deshaun Tuitt, also 15, was attacked in Highbury Fields in Islington, north London, just before 21:00 BST on 4 August. He died later in hospital.
The teenage suspect is being held in police custody. A 34-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, the Met Police said.
Officers are continuing to appeal for information about the attack.
A force spokesperson said: "Despite these arrests we are still very keen to hear from anyone who has information or footage relating to this incident.
"We are working hard to piece together a timeline of events that led to Deshaun's murder and I urge anyone who saw something, or captured footage, to get in touch without delay.
"Deshaun's devastated loved ones are asking why this happened - if you have information please get in touch and help us to give them the answers they so desperately need."
A post-mortem examination determined the Deshaun's cause of death was a stab wound, shock and haemorrhage.