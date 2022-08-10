Body found in search for swimmer missing in Bedfont Lakes
A man in his 20s has drowned after getting into difficulties in a lake in west London, the Met Police has said.
Police were called to Bedfont Lakes Country Park in Hounslow on Tuesday at 17:20 BST following concerns the man had gone swimming and not returned.
His body was recovered shortly before midnight after a widespread search was carried out by the emergency services.
The man's death follows several other drownings in lakes and rivers in England during the recent hot weather.
'Tragic incident'
The incident is not being treated as suspicious and the man's family has been informed, police said.
Hounslow Council, which manages the park, described the incident as "tragic" and said the safety of visitors was of "utmost importance" to the council.
"Many of our waterside locations have signs stressing the dangers of entering the water and life-preservers on-site, and our park rangers patrol the areas on a regular basis," Cllr Shantanu Rajawat said.
"I urge everyone to please stay out of open water such as lakes, rivers and canals unless it's part of an organised swim supervised by a lifeguard," he said.
"There are often dangers just below the surface such as plants, branches and strong currents which could leave any swimmer in difficulty."
The local authority added that the lakes will be closed until further notice.
In July, London Fire Brigade issued a warning about the potential dangers of swimming in open water, as it anticipated a spike in incidents.
During the recent heatwave, a 14-year-old boy drowned after entering the River Thames near Hampton Court and a 17-year-old-boy drowned while swimming in Fairlop Waters in Ilford.
