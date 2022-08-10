Thornton Heath: Girl killed in house gas explosion named
- Published
A girl, believed to be four years old, who was killed in a gas explosion in south London has been named locally as Sahara Salman.
Three other people were taken to hospital on Monday with life-threatening injuries after the blast at a terraced house in Thornton Heath.
Police say the supply to Galpin's Road has been turned off while they wait for the gas to dissipate.
Merton Council says it has provided help to more than 200 residents.
Surrounding homes were damaged by the blast, which happened just after 07:00 BST.
About 80 homes have been evacuated over fears for residents' safety. Those displaced are likely to be in hotels for weeks, the council has said.
On Tuesday, local MP Siobhain McDonagh said there was "a lot of anger" about delays in resolving the gas leak, which was reported last month.
Merton Council leader Ross Garrod said the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) told him the situation had not stabilised since the explosion and criticised insurance companies for "refusing basic accommodation" for those affected.
Speaking on Tuesday evening, Mr Garrod said: "This morning the Health and Safety Executive attended Galpin's Road to begin investigations. Southern Gas Networks (SGN) also remain on site."
He added: "There is still a strong smell of gas and we understand the leak may take some days to stop.
"I would like to stress that this is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of residents.
"We are also facing real challenges, not least among [them] the response of insurance companies, many of whom are refusing basic accommodation for homeowners."
