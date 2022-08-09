Harry Hill unveils alien artwork in Piccadilly Circus
- Published
Harry Hill is among a number of artists to publicly display artwork in exhibits in London's West End.
The comedian unveiled a trail of small green figures in a piece titled Harry Hill's Alien Art Adventure.
It is part of the public show Brighter Future, developed with the National Gallery and other arts institutions.
Visitors can join an "immersive augmented reality trail" featuring original commentary by Hill on each installation.
More works are due to be unveiled throughout August and into October, created by artists including Sam Williams, Morag Myerscough and Faith Bebbington.
Royal Academy artist Paul Huxley also has colourful and bold hanging canvases on display in Piccadilly as part of the art trail.
The pieces are meant to represent optimism and visions of the future.
Installations are also set to appear in major spots across the capital including Piccadilly Circus, Leicester Square, Waterloo Place and St James's Market.