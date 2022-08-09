Owami Davies: Searches for missing student prove fruitless
- Published
Met detectives looking for missing student Owami Davies said they have searched extensively and viewed hundreds of hours of CCTV to no avail.
Five people arrested - two on suspicion of murder and three on suspicion of kidnap - have been released on bail, pending further investigation.
Ms Davies, who is studying nursing at King's College London, left her home in Greys, Essex, on 4 July.
She was last seen on CCTV in west Croydon three days later.
Det Ch Insp Nigel Penney, who is leading the investigation, said: "The sheer scale of this inquiry shows how concerned we are for the safety of Owami. With every day that passes that concern only grows and our fear increases that she has come to harm.
"Although this is a missing person enquiry, this is one of the biggest investigations I have ever experienced and that reflects our determination to find Owami for her family."
Ms Davies' mother Nicol Davies said "this is such a terrible time for all those who love Owami and I am pleading for anyone who can help find her to contact police.
"Every day we hope to hear the news that Owami is coming back to us, your help might make it so."
Ms Davies was nearing the end of her studies and had secured a job with Guy's and St Thomas' health trust.
She had worked in A&E during the Covid-19 pandemic and was interested in doing research on diseases.
Ms Davies, who is nicknamed "Princess" due to her love of Disney, had family holidays planned to Spain and Disneyland Paris.