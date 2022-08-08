Crews tackle four houses on fire in south-east London
Four homes have been damaged by fire on a row of terraced houses in south-east London.
London Fire Brigade sent eight crews, totalling more than 60 firefighters, to Crayford Way, Bexley, at about 18:00 BST.
There are currently no reports of injuries and the cause of the blaze is not yet known, the brigade said.
Residents are being told to keep their windows and doors shut and a number of roads in the area are closed.
