Islington: Flooding in north London as water main bursts
- Published
Multiple roads have been closed in north London after a water main burst, causing flooding up to 4ft high (1.2m) in places.
London Fire Brigade said they were called at 07:01 BST to the corner of Hornsey Road and Tollington Road in Islington after the water main burst.
Eight fire engines and about 60 firefighters were at the scene.
People have been urged to avoid the area.
Chris Stangroom, from Kentish Town, got stuck in traffic due to the "huge" flood.
The 51-year-old, who works in maintenance, said he was on the main road from east London into central London. "There was horrendous traffic not moving between 07:10 and 07:30," he said.
"Eventually you got to the front and there were a couple of fire crews there and a cordon across the road. People were just going back on themselves.
"It's the worst flood I've seen in London and I've been here for some years. The Sobell Leisure Centre is lower than the street level, so it looks like there was a metre or so of water outside. It's devastating for the local community.
"On the road there looked like one to two feet of water, and it was everywhere, not just a little section. There's an estate on the left-hand side of the road and the ground there all looked flooded.
"You could see where the water was coming up; quite frankly I've no idea how you tackle something like that. It's so huge and flooded that to even start digging up that ruptured area you'd have to reduce water levels first."
