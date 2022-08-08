Thornton Heath: Three rescued as house collapses after explosion
Three people were rescued by firefighters as an explosion destroyed a terraced house in south London.
Six fire engines and about 40 firefighters were sent to the building on Galpin's Road in Thornton Heath at about 07:10 BST.
London Ambulance Service said it had sent "a number of resources" to the property, while police are also at the scene.
Merton Council said the damage had been caused by a gas explosion.
People who were evacuated from Galpin's Road in their pyjamas said their windows had shattered from the force of the explosion.
Two neighbours, Kutoya Kukanda, 50, and Delroy Simms, 62, said they helped rescue three children from the rubble.
They added that the house next door had also been badly affected by the blast.
Some residents at the cordon said they had reported a strong gas smell two weeks ago, and others said they had been feeling dizzy and sick over the last two days.
Merton Council described the explosion as a "major incident" and said officials were working with the London Fire Brigade and Metropolitan Police.
"Firefighters are currently carrying out systematic searches and working to make the scene safe," the council said in a statement.
"An evacuation centre has been established at the New Horizons Centre."
