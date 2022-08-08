Thornton Heath: House collapses after fire and explosion
A terraced house has collapsed following a fire and an explosion in south London.
Six fire engines and about 40 firefighters were deployed to the building on Galpin's Road in Thornton Heath at about 07:10 BST.
London Ambulance Service said it had sent "a number of resources" to the property, while police are also at the scene.
The cause of the fire and explosion is unknown.
