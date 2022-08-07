Feltham: Homes evacuated due to London fire
A fire in London has forced about 60 people to leave their homes as crews battle flames.
The evacuations came as emergency services were called to Hereford Road in Feltham where trees, undergrowth and decking were alight at the rear of properties.
London Fire Brigade (LFB) said crews had managed to stop flames spreading to about 30 homes.
Ten fire engines and about 70 firefighters were sent to the scene.
A number of cylinders were removed due to a risk of explosion in the heat, LFB said.
Station Commander Tamer Ozdemir said firefighters had "worked incredibly hard in hot, arduous conditions" to stop the fire spreading.
"Their hard work has saved approximately 30 homes in Hereford Road.
"Around 60 residents were evacuated due to the amount of smoke."
The cause of the fire was unknown, said LFB, adding it had received 44 calls about the blaze.
Crews from Hillingdon, Kingston, Southall, Surbiton and Tooting have been at the scene.
