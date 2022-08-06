Teenager dead in Leytonstone stabbing
A teenager has died in a stabbing in east London.
Police were called at about 14:15 BST to reports of an assault on High Road, Leytonstone.
Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found a male - believed to be in his late teens - with stab injuries, the Met said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Formal identification has not taken place and a post-mortem examination will be held later, says the force.
No arrests have been made and a crime scene is in place.