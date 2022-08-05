Owami Davies: Men bailed as search for missing student continues
Three men arrested in connection with the disappearance of a woman in south London have been released.
Student nurse Owami Davies, 24, was captured on CCTV in the company of a man in West Croydon on 7 July - the night she was last seen alive.
The Met Police says two of the men, aged 27 and 23, who were detained on suspicion of murder, have been bailed until September.
Detectives insist the case remains a missing person investigation.
Two other men, aged 32 and 22, were arrested on suspicion of kidnap.
In an update, the Met said the older man had been released on bail while the 22-year-old remained in custody.
Det Ch Insp Nigel Penney said: "We are working hard to find Owami but we really do need the public's help - our concerns that she may have come to harm are growing with each day that remains missing.
"As a result of extensive CCTV inquiries we have a clearer idea of Owami's movements, but we still need the public to contact us and tell us what they know."
On Wednesday, police released CCTV of Ms Davies' last known movements in West Croydon.
Officers are keen to speak to the driver of a white van that was parked in Derby Road.
Police said Ms Davies and the man she was with there crossed the street "just as the van pulled out".
Her mum Nicol Davies said on Wednesday: "This is such a terrible time for all those who love Owami and I am pleading for anyone who can help find her to contact police."
She said her daughter had been nearing the end of her nursing studies when she vanished and had secured a job with Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Trust.
Nicknamed "Princess" because of her love of Disney, the 24-year-old worked in A&E during the Covid-19 pandemic and was interested in doing research on diseases, her mum said.
She also had family holidays planned to Spain and Disneyland Paris.
Ms Davies was first reported missing by Essex Police on 11 July. The force said she had left the family home in Chafford Hundred, Grays, on 4 July.
In an updated statement on 16 July, police said Ms Davies was last seen in Croydon late on 6 July.
She was wearing a black jumper, grey jogging bottoms and a grey cap.
