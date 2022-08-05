Greenwich shooting: Man airlifted to hospital after armed police incident
- Published
A man has been taken to hospital after being shot by police in south-east London.
Firearms officers responded to multiple 999 reports of a man with a firearm in Creek Road, Greenwich at 14:31 BST on Friday.
An eyewitness described seeing a man with an item that "looked like a semi-automatic 9mm or Glock-style gun".
The man was treated by air ambulance staff before being taken to hospital. His condition is not known.
There is no ongoing threat to the wider public, the Met Police said. No other injuries have been reported.
Significant cordons and road closures are in place.
Eyewitness Clare Thomas told the BBC she was in a car stuck in traffic when she saw a man with what looked like a handgun.
Ms Thomas said: "He had duct tape around his hand and the gun was in his left hand. It looked like a semi-automatic 9mm or Glock-style gun.
"I'd say he was in his 30's to 40's. He was wearing a red top."