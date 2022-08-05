Boy, 15, stabbed to death in Islington, north London
A 15-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in a north London park.
Officers were called to Highbury Fields, Islington, at about 21:00 BST on Thursday. He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital, where he died.
A crime scene is in place and a murder investigation is under way, the Metropolitan Police said.
No arrests have been made and police are trying to find the boy's next of kin.
