Wood Green shooting: Man charged with murdering Camilo Palacio
- Published
A man has been charged with murdering another man who was shot in a north London street.
Camilo Palacio, 23, died of a gunshot wound to the chest in Wood Green High Road on 24 July.
Abass Ahmed, 22, of Tottenham, is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Friday charged with Mr Palacio's murder.
Three men and a 16-year-old boy have already been charged in connection with Mr Palacio's death.
Devonte Jackson, 27, of Hornsey, and the 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age, were each charged on Wednesday with arson, assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.
Milan Kaleja, 30, of Margate, and Mohamed Ahmed Ali, 24, of Hornsey, were charged with assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.
Mr Palacio was attacked at about 21:30 BST and was pronounced dead a short time later. A post-mortem examination found he had died from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk