Sam Brown death: Murder charge over fatal shooting at park party
A man has appeared in court after being charged with murdering another man who was shot dead at a gathering of about 100 people in an east London park.
Sam Brown, 28, from Walthamstow, was injured at Cheney Row Park, Waltham Forest, in the early hours of the gathering on 24 July.
He died after taking himself to hospital with gunshot wounds.
Kyle Kemp, 26, of Mitcham, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court charged with murder.
He was remanded into custody to next appear at the Old Bailey on Monday.
A port-mortem examination found Mr Brown died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.
