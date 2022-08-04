Owami Davies: Fourth murder arrest over missing student nurse
- Published
A fourth man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who vanished in south London last month.
Student nurse Owami Davies, 24, was captured on CCTV in the company of a man on Derby Road, Croydon on 7 July - the night she was last seen alive.
The Met Police has been granted extra time to question three other men, aged 23, 27 and 32, previously arrested on suspicion of murder.
Detectives insist the case remains a missing person investigation.
The fourth arrest, a 22-year-old man, remains in custody after being detained at an address in Croydon on Wednesday evening, Det Ch Insp Nigel Penney said.
He added: "While a further arrest has been made, this remains a missing person investigation and our priority is, and has always been, finding Owami.
"We are working hard to find Owami but we really do need the public's help - the longer she is missing the more we worry that she has come to harm."
In particular, officers are keen to speak to the driver of a white van that was parked in Derby Road.
Police said Ms Davies and the man she was with had crossed the street "just as the van pulled out".
Her mum Nicol Davies has said: "This is such a terrible time for all those who love Owami and I am pleading for anyone who can help find her to contact police."
Worked in A&E
She said her daughter had been nearing the end of her nursing studies when she vanished and had secured a job with Guy's and St Thomas' health trust.
Nicknamed "Princess" because of her love of Disney, she had also worked in A&E during the Covid-19 pandemic and was interested in doing research on diseases, her mum said. She also had family holidays planned to Spain and Disneyland Paris.
Ms Davies was first reported missing by Essex Police on 11 July. The force said she had left the family home in Chafford Hundred, Grays, on 4 July.
In an updated statement on 16 July, the force said Ms Davies was last seen in Croydon on 6 July.
She was wearing a black jumper, grey jogging bottoms and a grey cap.
Det Ch Insp Penney added: "As a result of extensive CCTV inquiries, we have a clearer idea of Owami's movements, but we still need the public to contact us and tell us what they know.
"We would obviously like to speak to the driver of the white van that passed Owami in Derby Road, but anyone with information should call.
He also said: "If you don't feel comfortable speaking to police, then you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers - they will not ask for your identity and will not trace your call."
