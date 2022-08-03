Wood Green shooting: Four charged after man killed in street
- Published
Four people have been charged in connection with the death of a man who was shot in a north London street.
Camilo Palacio, 23, was killed on Wood Green High Road on 24 July.
Fevzi Cam, 27, of Elm Grove, Hornsey, and a 16-year-old boy have appeared before Highbury magistrates, charged with arson, assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.
Two men have also been charged with assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.
Milan Kaleja, 30, of Godwin Cottages, Margate, and Mohamed Ahmed Ali, 24, of Great Amwell Lane, Hornsey, are due before the same court later.
Mr Palacio was attacked at about 21:30 BST and was pronounced dead a short time later. A post-mortem examination found he had died from a gunshot wound to the chest.
His was the second fatal shooting in the area to take place within 24 hours.
Detectives have also arrested a further three men, aged 18, 20 and 22, on suspicion of murder, the Met Police said. They are in custody at a north London police station.
A 64-year-old man, a 17-year-old boy and a 25-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released under investigation.
An 18-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed pending further inquiries.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk