Waltham Forest shooting: No witnesses yet from park party - police
Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of a man in an east London park, where about 100 people had gathered for a party, have said no-one has contacted them about what happened.
Sam Brown, 28, from Walthamstow, died after taking himself to hospital with gunshot wounds on 24 July.
Four men, including a 30-year-old who went to hospital with stab injuries, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
They have all been released on bail.
Mr Brown was shot in the early hours of the gathering at Cheney Row Park in Waltham Forest. A port-mortem examination found he died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.
Altercation with group
Officers made a public appeal for anyone who had been at the event to contact them, especially if they had any footage or photographs, which can be uploaded via a special link on the Met's website.
Det Ch Insp Kelly Allen said "officers are still yet to receive information from anyone who was at the park when the shooting happened".
"Our initial inquiries suggest Sam was involved in an altercation with another group of people at the party shortly before his death and it's my view that this resulted in him being shot.
"I urgently need to speak with everyone who was at the event and saw that altercation or the shooting. Even if you do not believe you saw anything significant, you need to come forward and speak with officers."
