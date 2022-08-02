Euro 2022 final: England women awarded freedom of City of London
Women's Euros champions England are to be awarded the freedom of the City of London.
The 23 players plus coach Serena Wiegman will be invited to attend a ceremony later this year.
The Lionesses won the first senior trophy for England's men or women in 56 years, after winning 2-1 against Germany at Wembley on Sunday.
Chloe Kelly, who scored the winning goal, was awarded the freedom of Ealing on Monday, where she grew up.
The team was nominated by Lord Mayor of the City of London Vincent Keaveny and Chair of the City of London Corporation's Civic Affairs Sub-Committee, Edward Lord OBE.
The freedom is offered as a way of honouring those for an outstanding contribution to London, public life or to celebrate a significant achievement, according to the City of London Corporation.
Recent recipients of the honour include Ed Sheeran and Capt Sir Tom Moore.
Lord Mayor Keaveny said: "The rise and rise of the Lionesses has been an incredible success story, and it gives me great pleasure to nominate the team for the Freedom of the City of London.
"Sunday's triumphant win against Germany has cemented the team's place in sporting history and as a nation, we couldn't be prouder of them."
Football Association CEO Mark Bullingham said the nomination was much deserved.
"Being awarded the Freedom of the City of London is a huge honour, and it is a much-deserved reward for the Lionesses' historic achievements this summer," he said.
"The team has captured the nation's hearts and made us all so proud.
"I would like to thank Lord Mayor Vincent Keaveny and Edward Lord for their nominations, which have recognised the players' amazing achievements."