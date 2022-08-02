Owami Davies: Murder arrests over missing student nurse
- Published
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder by detectives searching for a student nurse who vanished nearly a month ago in south London.
Owami Davies, 24, left her family home in Grays, Essex, and was last seen in West Croydon on 7 July.
Her relatives have not heard from her and she has not attended work, the Metropolitan Police said.
The Met said the two men, aged 23 and 27, were detained in the Croydon area and remained in custody.
Detectives from its Specialist Crime Command are now leading inquiries to locate Ms Davies because they have the resources and expertise required for a complex investigation, the Met said.
The force added that the case remains a missing person's investigation.
