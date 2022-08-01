Met Police investigated over two more child strip-searches
The police watchdog is investigating two more complaints about Met Police officers strip-searching children.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is already looking at several other incidences, including the well-known case of 15-year-old Child Q at a school in December 2020.
The latest pair are two 16-year-old boys who were searched in police stations in Ilford and Bethnal Green.
The IOPC has also issued a "learning recommendation" to the Met.
The force said it "welcomes" the advice.
In its recommendation the IOPC told the Met the best interests of the child, and any safeguarding needs, should be the main considerations when deciding whether to strip-search a child.
Searches should also only be conducted in the presence of an "appropriate adult", and in such a way which maintains the child's dignity as far as possible.
The Met has now made a total of 14 voluntary referrals to the watchdog relating to strip-searches of children, including the cases of Child Q, Child A and Child X, which are all already being investigated by the watchdog.
Of 11 of the remaining cases, nine were carried out without an "appropriate adult" present - though in some cases the child had said they did not want one.
So far, six of the referrals have been returned for the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS) to investigate.
The Met said: "What happened to Child Q was a truly regrettable incident and we have apologised publicly to her, her family and the wider community. We understand how much concern this incident has caused, and how distressed Child Q has been.
"We have been listening to the views of our communities and partners, and have already made changes as we balance the policing need for this type of search with the considerable impact it can have on young people.
"We have also given officers advice around dealing with schools, ensuring that children are treated as children".
