Picnic food dangerous for deer, park staff say
- Published
Picnickers are being asked to avoid feeding wild deer as it is "dangerous and unnecessary", park staff have said.
The warning comes after unsuspecting picnickers at Richmond and Bushy Park had their food pinched by deer getting used to human contact through feeding.
Assistant manager of Bushy Park, Bill Swan, said: "The parks provide an abundance of natural food."
Feeding deer may increase the risk of them ingesting plastic, which blocks their stomachs and cause malnutrition.
The deer have been a feature of the parks for centuries and its special grassland habitat - protected by law - depends on deer grazing.
Deer grazing also prevents tree seedlings from growing, keeping the grassland open, the Royal Parks says.
Mr Swan added: "Human interaction with deer is causing all sorts of problems.
"As a result of persistent feeding by visitors, the deer in Richmond and Bushy Parks are now beginning to associate humans with food, which is not normal behaviour.
"We want to keep wildlife wild in the parks so please follow the Royal Parks' advice and don't touch or feed these majestic animals.
"Feeding deer is both unnecessary and dangerous."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk