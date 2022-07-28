Paddington station: Platform blocked after wheelie bin falls on rails
A platform at one of Britain's busiest railway stations has been blocked after a wheelie bin and the vehicle used to tow it ended up on the rails.
Platform one at Paddington station in west London has been shut to all arrivals and departures while station staff work out how to remove it.
Some witnesses said it happened by accident, while others suggested it had been done deliberately by a worker.
Network Rail, which runs the terminal, has been approached for comment.
