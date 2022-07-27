Transgender man who tricked women into sex jailed
- Published
A transgender man who tricked two women and a girl into sexual relationships has been jailed for 10 years for a string of sexual and violent offences.
Tarjit Singh was born a female but now identifies as a man, Snaresbrook Crown Court heard.
The 32-year-old had abusive relationships with the three victims between June 2010 and March 2016.
Singh, of Enfield, was convicted of three counts of assault by penetration and making a threat to kill.
Singh was also found guilty of six counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
During the course of the relationships, Singh wore clothes during intercourse and used strap-on sex toys in the dark.
Judge Oscar Del Fabbro said Singh represented a "risk to the public of serious harm in the future" and described the defendant as a "dangerous offender" who had committed repeated acts of violence and assaults against three "vulnerable" victims.
He added: "Instead of opening a frank and honest discussion about your gender and how you wanted to live your life, you chose a different path - you chose a path of deceit.
"You persuaded them you were male and acted like you were male."
'Acted like a guy'
Singh's victims were a girl who had just turned 16 and two women who had previously been sexually abused.
The judge praised them and their families for "reliving the trauma" of the "gruelling" events by giving evidence during the trial.
Describing the sexual contact, one victim said: "He looked like a guy, he acted like a guy."
She only discovered Singh had female genitalia some months into their relationship.
She told police she felt stupid that she had fallen for Singh's lies.