Euro 2022: England final to be screened in Trafalgar Square
The Euro 2022 final is to be shown on a big screen in Trafalgar Square.
England will take on either France or Germany at Wembley Stadium on Sunday at 17:00 BST after thrashing Sweden in the semi-finals.
Up to 7,000 fans will be able to watch the match free in Trafalgar Square on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans who hope to attend have been asked to register their interest online.
Tuesday's semi-final was shown to 5,000 fans in the famous London square.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "Getting to the final is a remarkable achievement and I truly believe the Lionesses have what it takes to go all the way.
"I'm so excited to once again bring Londoners and visitors together at Trafalgar Square this Sunday to help cheer the Lionesses to victory."
Victory for England's women on Tuesday ended a 13-year wait to return to the final of a major tournament. They are the favourites to lift the trophy, for what would be the first time.