Amine Laouar guilty of Leon Street's murder and injuring two others
A university student has been found guilty of killing one man and injuring two more during a spree of "random" knife attacks in north London.
Amine Laouar, 21, repeatedly stabbed Leon Street, 48, who was on his way to the shops in Neasden on 11 January last year, the Old Bailey heard.
Mr Street managed to get home after the attack but died an hour later.
At the Old Bailey, Laouar was convicted of murder, attempted murder and grievous bodily harm with intent.
He will be sentenced on Wednesday.
Jurors heard minutes before attacking Mr Street, Laouar targeted Mirvais Khan as he walked along Neasden Lane North.
The defendant, who lived in nearby Press Road, ran up behind him and stabbed him once in the back, penetrating his lung.
Mr Khan was "very fortunate" to have survived, jurors were told.
The third stabbing was carried out six days later, on the morning of 17 January.
Mitul Karaniya had gone out to buy breakfast and was passing the exact spot where Mr Khan was attacked.
He was also caught unawares, with his attacker running up and stabbing him in the back, the court heard.
Mr Karaniya suffered broken ribs and punctured lungs.
Prosecutor Bill Emlyn Jones QC told the trial each victim appeared to have been chosen at random and that the victims were not connected to each other in any way.
"The only thing they appear to have had in common is that they happened to be walking along the same stretch of Neasden Lane North at the time when they were attacked.
"None of them knew their attacker. None of them had done anything which might explain what happened to them," he said.
Laouar was identified as the attacker by DNA evidence.
Two knives were found at the scene of the first two stabbings, while the knife used in the attack on Mr Karaniya was found in the wardrobe of the defendant's bedroom.
A jacket which had Mr Karaniya's blood and Mr Street's DNA was also recovered from Laouar's wardrobe.
During the trial, Laouar claimed he had been framed by the real killer and the prosecution had the wrong man.
Following the verdict, he shouted angrily in the dock and was told repeatedly to sit down.
Det Insp Tom Williams said: "Laouar carried out a series of terrifying and totally random attacks on three innocent men who he hadn't met before.
"Tragically, his actions resulted in the death of a much-loved man who was only out that night to buy food for him and his girlfriend. My thoughts remain with her and the rest of Leon's family.
"I would also like to praise the bravery of the two other victims in this case who have supported our investigation while they continue to deal with the consequences of what happened to them."