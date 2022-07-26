London Underground: RMT announces fifth 24-hour strike this year
London Underground workers are set to hold their fifth 24-hour strike this year in a row over jobs and pensions.
The Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) union said its members would walk out on 19 August.
The union last held a 24-hour Tube strike in June as part of a national rail strike.
The union has claimed 600 jobs will be lost under Transport for London (TfL) plans, but the transport authority has said nobody would lose their job.
