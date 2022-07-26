Tamim Ian Habimana stabbing: Five on trial for 'revenge' attack
- Published
A 15-year-old boy was killed in a "revenge" attack by a group of youths armed with a knife, an umbrella and a rounders bat, a court has heard.
Tamim Ian Habimana was stabbed in the heart during the attack in Woolwich, south-east London, on 5 July last year.
Another 15-year-old boy was also injured.
Five youths, aged between 15 and 20, are on trial at the Old Bailey accused of murder and attempted murder. They all deny the charges.
The five accused of carrying out the attack are: Daryl Bethel, 20, from Gravesend, Kent; Lewis Bollen, 18; and two teenage boys aged 16 and one aged 15, who cannot be named for legal reasons.
Opening the trial, the prosecution said the defendants went to Woolwich Arsenal Station to carry out a revenge attack for a stabbing committed by the boy who was attacked along with Tamim, which had taken place in Dartford nine days earlier.
"The prosecution case is that they all acted together, and so they are all jointly responsible for what happened that day," said prosecutor Danny Robinson QC.
The court heard one 16-year-old boy was armed with a knife, the 15-year-old had an umbrella, and the other 16-year-old had a rounders bat in his rucksack.
Tamim and two other young men walked towards them and stopped a short distance away.
Within seconds, the 15-year-old defendant had removed the metal stem from the middle of the umbrella, and both the 16-year-olds produced their weapons, the court heard.
Tamim went between two parked cars onto the pavement and seconds later was fatally stabbed by the 16-year-old with the knife, it is alleged.
The victim ran up the road before collapsing by a bus stop.
The court heard that the second boy was also attacked before an off-duty police officer intervened to stop the fight, with the defendants then running off.
Another police officer happened to be at the scene "by coincidence", with the attack taking place "right in front of him".
"The attack that the defendants launched on the other group lasted for a matter of seconds, but it was recorded on CCTV from a passing bus, by council CCTV, and it was also filmed by a passenger on the bus," said Mr Robinson.
Officers found the umbrella stem and the knife blade and handle discarded nearby.
Later that evening, police were called to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Woolwich, where the surviving 15-year-old was treated for a stab wound to his upper back.
The trial continues.