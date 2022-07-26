BBC Earth: Plans for immersive Earl's Court exhibition unveiled
BBC proposals for an "unforgettable" immersive nature attraction in west London have been unveiled.
A BBC Earth experience could be coming to the former Earl's Court 2 Exhibition Centre in Empress Place.
It is unclear exactly what would be shown at the site, which is currently disused, if the project goes ahead.
A planning report said while the "content of the experience must be kept confidential... this will create a truly unique visitor attraction".
Another planning document said the building would host "an exhibition of nature documentaries".
"The show is an audio visual, immersive experience, bringing the BBC Earth documentary to life," it said.
Hammersmith and Fulham Council will decide if the plans go ahead in the next few months.
The proposed development site consists of 25 acres (10 hectares) of land formerly used by the Earls Court Exhibition Centre 2, which was demolished in 2015.
The proposals consist of two buildings: a main exhibition space with images projected onto walls, and a front of house building with a ticket office. The new set up would feature two "education rooms" for schools and groups, with up to 80 people.
The planned attraction would be open seven days a week for all ages, with a maximum of 650 visitors.
It is hoped the space will open in 2023 for two years before being dismantled and moved to another spot.
A BBC Studios spokesperson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "BBC Studios is in the early stages of a planning application, and we have no further details to announce at this time."
