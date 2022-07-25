E-scooter rider dies after hit-and-run collision in Canary Wharf
A 32-year-old e-scooter rider has died following a hit-and-run collision with a car in east London.
The man was injured in the crash in Manilla Street, Canary Wharf, on Sunday afternoon.
He was taken to hospital by emergency services but died about three hours later. His family has been told.
The driver of the car, a blue Kia, failed to stop at the scene. The vehicle was found nearby and detectives have appealed for witnesses.
