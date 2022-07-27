Allison Bailey: Gender-critical barrister's discrimination tribunal concludes
A barrister has won part of her employment tribunal claim that she was discriminated against because of her gender-critical views.
Allison Bailey, a barrister at Garden Court Chambers (GCC) in London, alleged that her views resulted in her being labelled as transphobic in 2019.
She said she received a reduced quality of work in order to "break" her spirit.
But she lost her case against Stonewall, which worked with GCC, which she accused of "trans-extremism".
Ms Bailey, who has been a barrister for 30 years, told the hearing at the Central London Employment Tribunal that, as a result of her treatment, her income was "substantially reduced" in comparison to previous years.
Ms Bailey won part of her claim of discrimination, with the tribunal upholding her complaint against the chambers for tweeting it would investigate her tweets about her views on whether someone can change their biological sex. Her views on this subject were found to be protected in law.
The chambers was part of a "diversity champions" scheme run by LGBT charity Stonewall. Ms Bailey, who is a lesbian, also brought a discrimination claim against Stonewall but this was rejected by the tribunal.
The ruling also rejected her claim against her chambers that she had lost work and income because of her beliefs.
In response to the outcome, Ms Bailey said it had showed that she had been victimised, and that she would receive £22,000 in damages from Garden Court Chambers.
GCC said the ruling had rejected the main claims against it and that it was considering an appeal.
In 2019, Ms Bailey founded the LGB Alliance group, which argues there is a conflict between the rights of homosexual and bisexual people, and transgender people.
The alliance also opposes many Stonewall policies.
Ms Bailey said she had raised more than £500,000 on crowdfunding from about 9,000 individual donations to fund her legal case.
