Allison Bailey: Barrister's Stonewall discrimination tribunal concludes
- Published
A barrister has won part of her employment tribunal claim that she was discriminated against because of her gender-critical views.
Allison Bailey, a barrister at Garden Court Chambers (GCC) in London, said her views wrongly resulted in her being labelled as transphobic in 2019.
GCC was found to have discriminated against her by tweeting it would investigate her tweets that rejected the idea biological sex can change.
She lost her case against Stonewall.
The LGBT charity worked with GCC, which had joined its "diversity champions" scheme, with Ms Bailey accusing Stonewall of "trans-extremism".
The barrister of 30 years told the hearing at the Central London Employment Tribunal that, as a result of her treatment, her income was "substantially reduced" in comparison to previous years.
She said she had received a reduced quality of work in order to "break" her spirit.
The tribunal upheld her complaint against GCC over her view that no-one can change their biological sex, with her take on this subject being found to be protected in law.
However, Ms Bailey, who is a lesbian, lost her discrimination claim against Stonewall.
In response to the outcome, the barrister said it showed that she had been victimised, and that she would receive £22,000 in damages from Garden Court Chambers.
In a statement following the ruling, Stonewall said it was pleased with the outcome of the tribunal.
"The case heard by the employment tribunal did not accurately reflect our intentions and our influence on organisations," the statement said.
"Leaders within organisations are responsible for the organisational culture and the behaviour of their employees and workers.
"Stonewall's resources, support and guidance is just one set of inputs they use to help them as they consider how best to meet the needs of their own organisation."
The tribunal also rejected Ms Bailey's claim against her chambers that she had lost work and income because of her beliefs.
GCC said the ruling had rejected the main claims against it and that it was considering an appeal.
In 2019, Ms Bailey founded the LGB Alliance group, which argues there is a conflict between the rights of homosexual and bisexual people, and transgender people.
The alliance also opposes many Stonewall policies.
Ms Bailey said she had raised more than £500,000 on crowdfunding from about 9,000 individual donations to fund her legal case.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk