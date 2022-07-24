Tamara Ecclestone offers £6m reward for return of jewellery
By Thomas Mackintosh
BBC News, London
- Published
Tamara Ecclestone has offered a reward of up to £6m for the return of her £25m stolen jewellery.
Three Italian men have been jailed for their part in the biggest domestic burglary in English legal history.
In December 2019 Ms Ecclestone's west London mansion was one of three celebrity homes targeted and raided by the international thieves.
Ms Ecclestone said she was offering the reward "Mel Gibson-style from the movie Ransom" to get her jewellery back.
The socialite and former model said she would "happily put up 25% of the value of anything that police are able to recover".
Posting on Instagram Ms Ecclestone, the daughter of ex-Formula One Group chief executive, Bernie Ecclestone, wrote: "If you are the source, you get the reward. It is that simple.
"With the total value of the burglary being £26m - that's a reward of up to £6m for anyone that can help me get back what is rightfully mine."
Who is really behind Britain's biggest ever burglary? The police, the victims and even the suspects talk for the first time about the £26m series of raids on celebrity homes.
During the first 13 days of December 2019, an estimated £26m worth of items were taken from the west London homes of Ms Ecclestone, Frank Lampard and Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.
Last November Italians Jugoslav Jovanovic, Alessandro Maltese and Alessandro Donati were jailed for 28 years in total after pleading guilty to conspiracy to burgle.
A BBC investigation has found that a fourth suspect - known to the Met Police as Daniel Vukovic - is believed to be on the run in Serbia and has at least 19 different identities.
The Met confirmed he was the subject of an international manhunt and the BBC revealed two attempts to have him extradited to the UK have been rejected by the Serbian authorities.
Information shows in the past decade the suspect has used at least 19 aliases - including Daniel Vukovic, Ljubomir Romanov, Alfredo Lindley and Ljubomir Radosavlejic.
Documents reveal these identities have links to various European cities including Belgrade, Sarajevo, Milan and Zagreb.
Ms Ecclestone has also offered a reward for information leading to the suspect's conviction.
"This man thinks he can ride off into the sunset with all the spoils from robbing my family and I," she wrote.
"Not so fast.
"Not only one of the men that invaded my home on 13 December 2019, but also the mastermind of the entire burglary and the only one yet to be apprehended."
She said she had waited "long enough" to get her possession back "by conventional means" but only a single pair of earrings had so far been found.
"The Flying Squad did an incredible job, but there is only so much they can do," Ms Ecclestone added.
"So now I am going to do what I wanted to do right from the beginning and go Mel Gibson-style from the movie Ransom.
"I will happily pay rewards for the for the return of any of mine or Jay's stolen possession and for the capture and prosecution of Daniel Vukovic."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk