Man killed in Ealing pub stabbing
- Published
Related Topics
A man has been stabbed to death inside a pub in west London.
Officers and an ambulance were called to the venue on Uxbridge Road, Ealing, just before midnight on Saturday.
The victim, believed to be in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Metropolitan Police said the man's family have been told and a post-mortem examination will take place later.
A murder investigation is under way and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.