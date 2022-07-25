Wandsworth crash: Mum ran over children on pavement outside school
- Published
A car being driven by a mother of two crashed into a tree and a wall before hitting a group of primary school children, a court has heard.
On 8 September 2020, 39-year-old Dolly Rincon-Aguilar mounted the pavement in her 4X4 and struck several pupils and parents, Kingston Crown Court heard.
She denies eight counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Some of the children ended up under her car after the collision in Wandsworth, south London.
On Monday, Kingston Crown Court heard that as children were leaving Beatrix Potter Primary School in Earsfield, just after 15:00 BST, the loud noise of a revving engine could be heard by people nearby.
'Horror'
Nathan Rasiah QC, prosecuting, said that after Ms Rincon-Aguilar mounted the pavement and hit the tree and wall, her car did not stop.
"To their horror, the car continued and accelerated to the school entrance where a group of parents and children were stood," he said.
"It appeared that the car continued to speed up straight towards them before coming to a stop outside the school gate."
Two of the victims suffered fractures to the face and skull, with one requiring emergency treatment to remove a blood clot.
CCTV footage showed the incident lasted just eight seconds before Ms Rincon-Aguilar's car came to a stop.
'Seriously bad piece of driving'
Eleven people, including seven children, were treated at the scene, with four adults and five children taken to hospital.
Mr Rasiah said: "This was a seriously bad piece of driving which fell far below what is expected of a competent and careful driver."
He went on: "It's not suggested this was intentional and the defendant plainly didn't set about the day trying to cause harm."
The trial continues.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk