Monkeypox: 'Highly probable' case in Jersey
- Published
A "highly probable" case of monkeypox has been identified in Jersey, according to the island's government.
Officials say they have almost finished tracing the individual's contacts and offering them vaccinations.
Anyone concerned about the disease is asked to call their GP and avoid close physical contact with others.
Most cases are mild and symptoms include unusual or unexpected spots, ulcers or blisters, fever, muscle aches and swollen glands.
Islanders were told in June to be alert to any unusual rashes or lesions on any part of their bodies.
Deputy Karen Wilson, minister for health and social services, said: "Given the spread of monkeypox throughout the world, I am not surprised that we have eventually seen our first probable case.
"Monkeypox is still, nevertheless, a rare infectious disease and the risk of transmission is low.
"Most cases are mild and can be treated at home."
The government had been working with the UK to get extra stocks of vaccine and the island had sufficient stocks to vaccinate all contacts.
