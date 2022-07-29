From parks to docks - 85 years of the London Grand Prix
By Jay Gardner
Despite all of Britain's major racing venues being in rural areas, London has its own relatively unknown motorsport pedigree.
In July 1937, the first London Grand Prix was held in Crystal Palace Park in south London. Eighty-five years later, the all-electric Formula E series will race around the city's docklands this on Saturday and Sunday.
But the history of racing in the capital goes back to 1899, when the first events were held in the park, making it one of the world's first motorsport venues.
The past
Crystal Palace Circuit, located in the south London park, held races for four years starting in back in 1899 with an average lap speed of a mere 36mph (58 km/h), according to Motorsport at the Palace.
A new oval track was opened in 1927 and was initially restricted to motorcycles before allowing cars to race, but economic uncertainty amid the Great Depression meant there was little activity.
It was not until 1937 that a purpose-built two-mile track was built, which hosted the first London Grand Prix on 17 July of that year.
Co-chairman of Crystal Palace Park Trust Martin Tempia, who used to visit the circuit and even learnt to drive on the track, said it was a popular venue.
"It was a nice twisty circuit," he said.
"It was a really good day out - sports cars, Formula 3, Formula 2 used to be very well attended and immensely popular."
The track went on to host some of the world's best drivers, including Formula 1 champions Jim Clark, James Hunt and Graham Hill - and even hosted non-championship Formula 1 races.
But in 1972, Crystal Palace hosted its final race as complaints from locals and modern safety standards meant the track fell out of favour.
"Locals complained about the noise and that limited the number of races," explained Mr Tempia.
"If it was not for noise restrictions, it [racing] could have been a more regular thing.
"But the thing that did it [the circuit] in was safety. Cars were flying around a narrow track at about 103mph.
"If you came off the track, you would go into the banks of railway sleepers."
Events were brought back to the park in 1997 by the Sevenoaks and District MotorClub, with a sprint event that was last held in 2019 using half of the circuit.
The present
On Saturday, the Formula E series will race around the ExCeL centre in Newham, east London, for the second time in two years.
(A track on the other side of the city, in Battersea Park, was used in the series in 2015 and 2016.)
This year's event at the ExCeL centre will be on a unique circuit that runs both indoors and outdoors.
It will be the first time the venue will be allowed to welcome spectators.
"I think we really have the perfect tools here to make this our flagship event," said Formula E's sporting director Frederic Espinos.
"People will have the opportunity see something unique, it is the only racetrack running inside and outside.
"On a sporting side, it will be very interesting."
The future
Rumours have often linked London with the prestige of a Formula 1 race, but nothing has ever materialised.
Despite keen interest, with a proposed race around the Olympic Park in east London, no major progress has been made.
Nonetheless, it looks like Formula E is here to stay in London; with a new generation of car coming next year and plans to expand the ExCeL, it will be a feature on the calendar for some years.
"We've got a long-term partnership with Formula E," said Damian Norman, head of live events at the ExCeL.
"We're looking at changes to the track and how we can accommodate faster race cars, and then how we can improve that fan experience, working hand in glove with Formula E.
"We will be hosting the season finale next year and we are really excited about it."