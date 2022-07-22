Claire Foy: Stalker ordered to stay away from The Crown star
Actor Claire Foy's "delusional" stalker has been ordered to stay away from her for five years after sending her thousands of emails.
Ms Foy, 38, who starred in Netflix's The Crown, was targeted by Jason Penrose, 39, in November and December.
Penrose also knocked on the Wolf Hall actor's door on one occasion.
A full stalking protection order (SPO) was granted at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court.
Penrose, who gave his address as Highgate Mental Health Centre, was accompanied by NHS workers during the hearing.
At the hearing, District Judge Michael Oliver said: "I am sure based on the evidence Mr Penrose has carried out acts associated with stalking."
He went on: "Thousands of emails were sent to Ms Foy and on one occasion he attended her address."
Judge Oliver added: "I am satisfied this order is necessary, this was sustained and repeated conduct due to a delusional belief Mr Penrose had about Ms Foy."
He said the actor was "entitled to protection from further acts of stalking".
It was heard that Penrose has been "deemed fit for release" from the mental health centre.
Police can apply at the magistrates' court for a civil SPO to block alleged stalkers from contacting or approaching their alleged victims while a criminal investigation into their behaviour continues.
Penrose sent an email to Ms Foy's agent saying he was a film director and producer and wanted her to appear in his next film.
Ms Foy told her agent she did not know who he was and, from 2 November to mid-December, he sent more than 1,000 emails, contacted her sister and went to the actor's home, the court heard.
Judge Oliver also said that after an interim SPO was granted in February Penrose sent a letter and parcel later that month, breaching the restrictions.
The five-year order prohibits Penrose from directly or indirectly contacting Ms Foy.
There is also an exclusion zone covering all but five districts in the London borough of Camden.
