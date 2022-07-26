In pictures: London 2012 remembered 10 years on
From the Queen and James Bond arriving by parachute, to the Spice Girls sending the world into a girl power frenzy - plus all the sporting success in between - London 2012 was full of iconic moments.
Usain Bolt won the 100m in 9.63 seconds, setting a new Olympic record. Beth Tweddle won an Olympic medal for a dazzling uneven bars routine.
Mo Farah won two gold medals in the 5,000m and 10,000m and Hannah Cockroft set a new Paralympic record when she won her second gold in the 200m wheelchair sprint.
Not only was the event a sporting success, Danny Boyle's unforgettable Olympics opening ceremony on 27 July, 2012 celebrated Britain's diverse history to a soundtrack featuring Big Ben, the Sex Pistols, the EastEnders theme and the Clash's London Calling.
The £27m display paid homage to the NHS, featuring hundreds of real nurses who volunteered to be part of the 10,000 strong cast, including staff and patients from Great Ormond Street Hospital.
Mr Boyle also paid tribute to some of Britain's biggest music, TV and film moments including Harry Potter, Alice In Wonderland and Mary Poppins.
From Gregory's Girl to Four Weddings and a Funeral, the Beatles to the Stones, the Jam to the Who, Monty Python to Harry Enfield and Amy Winehouse to Tinie Tempah, it was a condensed greatest hits of British popular culture.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "London 2012 showed our capital at its best. It was a time that displayed the inclusive, diverse and welcoming heart of our city in all its energy and vibrance."
But the legacy of London 2012 goes beyond the ceremonies and medals won. Ten years on, it continues to benefit communities living around the Olympic Park in Stratford, east London.
Sir Peter Hendy CBE, chair of London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC), said: "London 2012 was the greatest Games ever, and the work to secure the legacy here in east London through an inclusive approach to local people and the development of the east London economy has become a blueprint for every Olympics and Paralympics since."
Mr Khan revealed last week that his office was "working on a plan" to bring the Olympics and Paralympics back to London as early as 2036 for the "greenest Games ever".
The earliest that London would be able to host another Games would be 2036, with Paris set to host the Games in 2024, Los Angeles in 2028 and Brisbane Australia the likely host of the 2032 Games.
Should London play host to the 2036 Games, it would become the first city to host four separate Summer Olympics, having hosted the Games in 1908, 1948 and 2012.