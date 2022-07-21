Euro 2022: England semi-final to be screened in Trafalgar Square
England's Women's Euro 2022 semi-final is to be shown on a big screen in Trafalgar Square, it has been announced.
The Lionesses will take on either Sweden or Belgium at Bramall Lane at 20:00 BST on Tuesday, after edging past Spain in the quarter-finals.
Up to 5,000 fans will be able to watch the match for free on a first-come, first-served basis.
A new fan park will also be set up in the square from Saturday.
It will be open daily for the remainder of the tournament and will feature exhibition games, interactive football-themed activities, and food and drink stalls.
Fans who hope to attend the semi-final screening have been asked to register their interest online.
The final, which will be played at Wembley Stadium, will also be shown on the big screen regardless of whether England are playing or not.
There will also be a free screening of Bend It Like Beckham on Sunday as part of South Asian Heritage Month celebrations.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "As a huge football fan, I have been swept away by the incredible performances of Ellen White, Lauren Hemp, Beth Mead and our wonderful squad.
"With Euros fever gripping the country, I am delighted that thousands of Londoners and visitors will be able to come together and cheer the team on to glory on Tuesday night."