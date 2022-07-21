Central line: U-turn on early closure of Tube line due to sickness
A U-turn has taken place on a decision to close the Central line of the Tube early this evening.
Transport for London (TfL) earlier said the line would close from 17:30 BST due to staff sickness, leading to some criticism.
It said staff cover had since been found for the control room.
The Tube line, which runs from Epping in Essex, through the capital to Ealing Broadway and West Ruislip in west London, will now remain open.
The previous decision to close the line early caused an immediate backlash.
Journalist Jonn Elledge asked whether sickness had ever caused an entire line to close before.
Labour MP for Ilford North Wes Streeting said the closure was a "totally unacceptable level of service from TfL".
"I will be raising this with the TFL Commissioner, Deputy Mayor for Transport and Mayor of London," he added.
"Passengers deserve better."
TfL said in its latest statement: "Following our earlier message that the Central line service would be closing early this evening, we are pleased to advise that cover has been found for the line control room.
"Central line services will now operate to all destinations until the end of the evening.
"We apologise for the inconvenience caused."
