North Woolwich fire: Crews battle blaze at top of tower block
- Published
About 125 firefighters are battling a fire at the top of a tower block in east London.
A four-roomed flat on the 17th floor of the high-rise block on Manwood Street, North Woolwich, is completely alight, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.
Crews in 15 engines have been sent to the building, which is believed to be about 18 storeys high.
Crews are also tackling a hectare (2.5 acres) of burning grass, which is alight opposite the block.
LFB said it had taken more than 100 calls about the fire, the first at 12:49 BST.
Crews from Shadwell, Dowgate, Dockhead, Shoreditch and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk