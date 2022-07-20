London fires: Thousands of calls on busiest day since WW2
The London Fire Brigade (LFB) has experienced its busiest day since World War Two, with the service receiving more than 2,600 emergency calls.
A major incident was declared on Tuesday after more than a dozen fires broke out as temperatures exceeded 40C.
LFB's assistant commissioner Jonathan Smith described the conditions as "unprecedented".
He said 16 firefighters suffered heat-related injuries, two of whom needed to go to hospital.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has said the LFB "can't afford" to have more days like Tuesday, when off-duty firefighters volunteered to work due to increased demand on the service amid the heatwave.
Asked whether fire crews and pumps were stretched to full capacity, Mr Khan said: "The really good news is we had firefighters volunteering to come in and help out, we cancelled training and other things to make sure that all the firefighters could be fighting fires."
He added: "It really was a stretch yesterday - we got through it because of the great work of the fire service, but we can't afford to have more of these days.
"That's why it's so important to adapt, make sure we're ready, but also to stop things happening by tackling climate change."
He added that firefighters, along with other public service workers, needed "decent pay" to keep numbers up.
Mr Khan said 41 properties were destroyed in the capital and proximity to grass was a contributory factor.
"Many properties in London are next to grass and it's similar to what we see in California and in the south of France in relation to fires next to densely populated areas.
"Unfortunately, in London many properties are next to green spaces - which is a good thing the vast majority of the time.
"The downside is that in this exceptional weather, we have situations where fires can start easily and spread even faster."
Mr Khan went on to ask people not to have barbecues in any location and not to jump into rivers, canals or other open water.
"None of us wants to be a party pooper, but how would you feel if you had a barbecue in your back garden, and some of the grass, which is like hay, caught fire and it spread, damaged your property and spread to your neighbours?
"Our firefighters are working incredibly hard, they were the heroes yesterday, and they need some respite as well."
Two of the largest fires broke out in Upminster and the village of Wennington in east London, where black smoke billowed into the air and flames destroyed buildings and left nearby fields charred.
The London Fire Brigade sent:
- Thirty fire engines and 175 firefighters to a grass fire on Pea Lane in Upminster, where smoke billowed over the M25 motorway
- Twelve engines to Uxbridge Road in Pinner to tackle a fire involving garden fencing and trees
- Ten engines to a restaurant fire on Green Lanes in Southgate, where about 70 firefighters were at the scene - the building was destroyed and a woman was taken to hospital
- Eight engines to a grass fire on Oaks Road, Croydon
- Fifteen engines to a grass fire on Ballards Road, Dagenham
- Twelve engines to a fire at The Broadway, Wembley
- Six engines to a grass fire on Sunningfields Crescent, Hendon
- Four engines to a grass fire over an area of about one hectare (2.5 acres) of woodland and undergrowth on Chapel View in Croydon
- Four engines to a fire on Sidcup Road, Eltham
- Ten fire engines to Hawthorne Avenue, Kenton, where a car wash, two semi-detached houses and nine vehicles were ablaze
All of the fires are now under control.
A firefighter at the scene in Wennington described the conditions as "absolute hell", while local people affected by the blaze said it had been spreading "fast".
Two people were taken to hospital suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation following a fire in Dagenham, with the full number of casualties unknown.
Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke has promised that the government will "step in" to help families hit by major blazes sparked by the extreme heat.
He did not say specifically what help it might provide to those people without insurance, whose homes or belongings were destroyed.
